915 Showcase holds draft for upcoming all-star game

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – For the third year in a row, the Greater El Paso Football Showcase held its player draft for the upcoming all-star game at the Sun Bowl.

Coaching staffs for the Blue Thunder and the Red Storm made their selections in a ceremony reminiscent of the NFL Draft at Eastwood High School on Sunday afternoon. Parkland quarterback Gabe Herrera was the first overall selection of the Blue Thunder; Montwood running back Chris Ramos was taken next by the Red Storm.

A look at what the @915Showcase has set up for the players when they’re selected. Truly an NFL Draft-like setup. Cool for the kids of El Paso, and well done by the Showcase crew. pic.twitter.com/DNNb4ZkizN — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) November 24, 2019

“It’s an exciting time. I’m blessed that I was able to catch these coaches’ eyes and I’m ready to work. I’m definitely excited for the camaraderie I’ll get with these guys,” Herrera said.

The Greater El Paso Football Showcase will be played on Saturday, December 21 at the Sun Bowl.