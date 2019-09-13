9 Overtime: Week 3 El Paso, Las Cruces high school football scores

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – High school football means another night of great games. Follow along with up-to-the-minute score updates below.
|Austin
|35
|Montwood
|00
|Del Valle
|00
|Socorro (3Q)
|00
|Midland Lee
|00
|Hutto
|00
|Midland
|00
|Coronado
|00
|Americas
|00
|Franklin
|00
|Carlsbad
|00
|Onate
|00
|Bel Air
|00
|Eastwood
|00
|Bowie
|00
|El Paso
|00
|Horizon
|00
|Clint
|00
|Jefferson
|00
|Irvin
|00
|Canutillo
|00
|Parkland
|00
|Ysleta
|00
|Mt. View
|00
|Hanks
|00
|Ft. Stockton
|00
|San Elizario
|00
|Fabens
|00
|Riverside
|00
|Cathedral
|00
|Tornillo
|00
|Gadsden
|00
|Mayfield
|00
|Anthony
|00
|Chaparral
|00
|RR Cleveland
|00
|Santa Teresa
|00
|Chapin
|00
|Alamogordo
|00
|Pebble Hills
|00
Thursday scores
- Burges 35, Eastlake 27
- Andress 34, El Dorado 30
Saturday games
- Rio Rancho vs. Las Cruces, 1 p.m. (Field of Dreams)
- Centennial vs. Sandia, 1 p.m.