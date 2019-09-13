9 Overtime: Week 3 El Paso, Las Cruces high school football scores

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Week 3 of the high school football season kicked off with two Thursday night games being played in El Paso. Andress (3-0) held on to beat El Dorado (0-3) 34-30 and Burges (2-1) beat Eastlake (0-3) 35-27.

KTSM 9 Sports had cameras at both stadiums and sports director Andy Morgan highlights the action.