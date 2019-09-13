elpasostrong
9 Overtime: Week 3 El Paso, Las Cruces high school football scores

9 Overtime

by: KTSM 9 Sports

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – High school football means another night of great games. Follow along with up-to-the-minute score updates below.

Austin35Montwood00Del Valle00
Socorro (3Q)00 Midland Lee 00 Hutto00
Midland 00Coronado00Americas00
Franklin00Carlsbad 00Onate00
Bel Air00Eastwood00Bowie00
El Paso 00Horizon 00Clint 00
Jefferson 00Irvin 00Canutillo00
Parkland00Ysleta00Mt. View00
Hanks00Ft. Stockton00San Elizario00
Fabens 00Riverside00Cathedral 00
Tornillo00Gadsden00Mayfield00
Anthony 00Chaparral 00RR Cleveland 00
Santa Teresa00Chapin 00
Alamogordo 00Pebble Hills00

Thursday scores

  • Burges 35, Eastlake 27
  • Andress 34, El Dorado 30

Saturday games

  • Rio Rancho vs. Las Cruces, 1 p.m. (Field of Dreams)
  • Centennial vs. Sandia, 1 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

