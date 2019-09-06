Breaking News
El Paso Police investigating a deadly east side motorcycle crash
elpasostrong
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND

9 Overtime: Week 2 High School Football Scores

9 Overtime

by: KTSM 9 Sports

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – High school football is back with another week of action! Follow along with up-to-the-minute score updates below.

Thursday, September 5

Franklin49 (F)Eastwood28
Permian28Plano43 (F)
El Dorado18Andress15 (F)
Coronado20 (F)Chapin0

Friday, September 6

Anthony00Pebble Hills00Americas00
Geneva00Midland High00Mid. Christian00
Cen. Union00Silver00Montwood00
Del Valle00Mountain View00Eastlake00
Socorro00Canutillo00Parkland00
Horizon00Bel Air00Austin 00
Hanks00Riverside00El Paso High00
Bowie00Burges00Ysleta00
Clint00Jefferson00San Angelo00
Irvin00San Elizario00Fabens00
Van Horn00Gadsden00La Cueva00
Tornillo00Santa Teresa00Las Cruces00
Mayfield00Chaparral00
West Mesa00Cobre00

Saturday, September 7

Manzano00Volcano Vista00
Centennial00Onate00

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports