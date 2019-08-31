9 Overtime: Week 1 High School Football Scores

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – High school football is BACK! Follow along with up-to-the-minute score updates below.
Thursday, August 29
|Canutillo
|41 (F)
|Del Valle
|13
|Ysleta
|43 (F)
|Eastlake
|21
|Mayfield
|14 (F)
|Jefferson
|13
Friday, August 30
|Americas (1)
|00
|Coronado
|00
|Cleveland
|00
|Eastwood
|00
|Andress (1Q)
|00
|Franklin (1Q)
|6
|Montwood
|13
|Socorro
|00
|El Dorado
|00
|Los Fresno
|00
|Hanks (1Q)
|6
|Pebble Hills (1Q)
|7
|Austin
|00
|Midland Christian
|7
|Silver City
|00
|Bel Air (1Q)
|8
|Chapin (1Q)
|00
|Bowie (1Q)
|00
|Burges (1Q)
|00
|Horizon (1Q)
|00
|San Elizario
|00
|Parkland
|6
|El Paso High
|00
|Riverside (1Q)
|00
|Monahans
|12
|Mountain View
|00
|Fabens
|00
|Clint (2Q)
|20
|Gadsden (1Q)
|00
|Van Horn (1Q)
|00
|Tornillo
|00
|Cathedral
|00
|West Mesa (ABQ)
|00
|Alpine (1Q)
|00
|Anthony (1Q)
|00
|Centennial (1Q)
|00
|Onate
|00
|Santa Teresa (1Q)
|00
|Cibola (1Q)
|00
|Monterrey Tech
|00
Saturday, August 31
|Las Cruces
|00
|Eldorado (ABQ)
|00