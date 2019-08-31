Live Now
Dorian forecast to become major hurricane
elpasostrong
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND

9 Overtime: Week 1 High School Football Scores

9 Overtime

by: KTSM 9 Sports

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – High school football is BACK! Follow along with up-to-the-minute score updates below.

Thursday, August 29

Canutillo41 (F)Del Valle13Ysleta43 (F)
Eastlake21Mayfield14 (F)Jefferson13

Friday, August 30

Americas (1)00 Coronado 00Cleveland00
Eastwood00 Andress (1Q)00 Franklin (1Q)6
Montwood13Socorro00El Dorado00
Los Fresno00Hanks (1Q) 6Pebble Hills (1Q)7
Austin00Midland Christian7Silver City00
Bel Air (1Q) 8Chapin (1Q)00Bowie (1Q) 00
Burges (1Q) 00Horizon (1Q) 00San Elizario00
Parkland6El Paso High00Riverside (1Q) 00
Monahans12Mountain View00Fabens00
Clint (2Q) 20Gadsden (1Q) 00Van Horn (1Q) 00
Tornillo00Cathedral00West Mesa (ABQ)00
Alpine (1Q) 00Anthony (1Q) 00Centennial (1Q) 00
Onate00Santa Teresa (1Q) 00
Cibola (1Q) 00Monterrey Tech00

Saturday, August 31

Las Cruces00
Eldorado (ABQ)00

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports