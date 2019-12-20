9 Overtime to resume January 3 for high school hoops

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – 9 Overtime is back!

The award-winning high school football wrap-up show will resume Friday, January 3 at 10:15 p.m. for high school basketball.

“Football is king in Texas, but El Paso and Las Cruces is also a basketball community,” said KTSM 9 sports director Andy Morgan. “We’ve been working to get this project green-lit for two years and now we have all the pieces in place to make it happen. It’s our commitment to provide viewers with the very best local sports coverage and that especially means covering high school athletics, not just high school football.”

9 Overtime with Andy Morgan, anchor Colin Deaver and reporter Stephanie Shields is the first and only high school basketball wrap-up show in the market.

“We are so excited about relaunching our 9 Overtime show with high school basketball,” said KTSM 9 News general manager David Candelaria. “There’s so much to cover that we had to follow through with our franchise. I’m very excited about Andy and Colin covering more Borderland high school athletics.”

Set your DVR’s now for January 3 at 10:15 p.m. and every Friday for the remainder of the high school basketball season.