EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – From KTSM’s 9 Overtime Remix, comes the top three plays of the week from around the Borderland.

First up was a long touchdown pass by Mountain View’s Matthew Slosar to Alejandro Lerma, as Lerma then traversed his fields and scored for the Lobos.

Next was a kick return by Riverside’s Carlos Rojas III, who leapt over an Alamogordo defender on a long return in the Rangers’ win.

The top play was former Canutillo running back LJ Martin’s 45-yard touchdown run for BYU in the Cougars’ win on the road at Arkansas on Saturday. Martin had two touchdowns on the night.