EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Texas high school football playoffs are officially underway with the Bi-District Playoffs kicking off on Thursday night. Three teams punching their tickets to the Area Round with wins and there will be more to come on Friday.

KTSM 9 Sports has the entire state covered from the Borderland, to the Permian Basin and the Texas Panhandle. Sports director Andy Morgan highlights the action.