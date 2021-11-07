9 Overtime Game of the Week, playoff edition: Permian vs. Franklin

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The final edition of the 9 Overtime Game of the Week for 2021 will feature a fantastic Class 6A Division I Bi-District playoff showdown between Permian and Franklin.

After losing their first two games of the season, the Cougars have proven to be the best team in El Paso, rattling off eight consecutive victories to get to 8-2, 7-0 in District 1-6A, entering the postseason as the District champions.

The Panthers (7-3), meanwhile were the 2-seed out of District 2-6A, but were steady as usual and always have talent as one of the best teams historically in the state of Texas.

The two teams also met in the Bi-District playoffs in 2019 and 2020 in Odessa, with Permian winning both games. Franklin became the first El Paso team ever to beat the Panthers in the regular season two years ago; now, they’re looking to repeat the feat in the postseason, which would also make history for a team from the Sun City.

Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. at Franklin High School on Friday night, with the winner advancing to the Area round of the Texas state playoffs.

Be sure to tune in to the final edition of 9 Overtime on Friday night at 10:15 p.m. on KTSM for a full wrap-up of every playoff game featuring an El Paso-area team.

Bi-District Playoff schedule:

Class 6A Division I

Odessa Permian at Franklin, 6:30 p.m. Friday

Pebble Hills at Midland Legacy, 7 p.m. Friday at Midland Grande Communications Stadium

Class 6A Division II

San Angelo Central at Eastlake, 6 p.m. Friday

Eastwood at Abilene High, 7 p.m. Friday

Class 5A Division I

Amarillo at Del Valle, 6 p.m, Friday

Amarillo Caprock vs. Chapin, 6 p.m. Friday at Austin High School

El Dorado at Amarillo Tascosa, 6 p.m. Friday

Bel Air at Lubbock Coronado, 6 p.m. Thursday

Class 5A Division II

Ysleta at Andress, 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Parkland at Austin, 7 p.m., Thursday

Horizon at Burges, 7 p.m. Friday

Jefferson at Canutillo, 7 p.m. Friday

Class 4A Division I

Riverside vs. Big Spring, 6 p.m. Thursday at Fort Stockton

Clint vs. San Angelo Lake View, 6 p.m. Friday at Iraan High School

Mountain View vs. Fort Stockton, 7 p.m. Friday at Van Horn High School

Fabens vs. Andrews, 3 p.m. Thursday at Fort Stockton

Class 3A Division II

Anthony vs. Brady, 7 p.m. Friday at Kermit High School