9 Overtime Game of the Week: Pebble Hills vs. Eastlake

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the second week in a row, the 9 Overtime Game of the Week is a District 1-6A clash.

Eastlake (4-0) will host Pebble Hills (2-2) at the Socorro ISD Student Activities Complex on Friday night, with both the Falcons and the Spartans looking to improve to 2-0 in district play.

The undefeated Falcons dispatched Americas in week five in a hard-fought game, while the Spartans pulled a dramatic upset over 1-6A favorite Eastwood, 29-28, last Thursday night.

Both teams are explosive offensively, so on paper Eastlake-Pebble Hills sets up to be a game with a lot of points if both offenses are firing on all cylinders.

Kick-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. at the SAC on Friday night. The 9 Overtime crew will be on hand with live previews on KTSM 9 News at 5 and 6 p.m. on Friday.

9 Overtime airs every Friday night at 10:15 p.m. on KTSM.