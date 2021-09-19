9 Overtime Game of the Week: Montwood vs. Franklin

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With district play set to begin in Class 6A in El Paso in week five, it’s only right that the 9 Overtime Game of the Week be a battle of two teams from District 1-6A.

Franklin and Montwood will open district play with a classic east-west showdown on Friday night at Franklin in the week five 9 OT Game of the Week.

The Cougars and Rams are both 1-2 entering district action and have had similar starts to the season. Franklin lost its first two games to Rio Rancho Cleveland and Midland Christian, before beating Andress in week three, before a week four bye.

Meanwhile, Montwood lost to Midland High and San Angelo Central, before rebounding in week three with a win over Burges. The Rams also had a bye in week four.

Whichever team wins will get a leg up in the race for one of the four playoff spots out of District 1-6A. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. Friday at Franklin.

The 9 Overtime crew will have live previews of the game on KTSM 9 News at 5 and 6 p.m. on Friday, then be sure to tune in to 9 Overtime at 10:15 p.m. on KTSM for a recap of all of the night’s best high school football action.