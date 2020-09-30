9 Overtime Game of the Week: Montwood vs. Burges

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The high school football season is here and so too is the award-winning high school football wrap-up show — 9 Overtime. The season premiere will on Friday at 10:15 p.m.

The season will kickoff in El Paso on Thursday night with three games, while the bulk of the Week 1 action will take place on Friday night. That includes the 9 Overtime Game of the Week: Montwood vs. Burges.

The Rams are coming off a 7-4 (4-1) season in 2019 and appear to have reloaded like we have seen from Ariel Famaligi coached teams. The Mustangs finished last season 9-3 (4-1) and have one of the most highly sought after recruits in the state of Texas — running back Tavorus Jones. Jones has 20 Division I offers, 17 of them from Power Five programs.

The matchup also features a coaching connection that goes back to Del Valle High School under longtime head coach Jesse Perales.

“We worked six-or-seven years together at Del Valle,” said Montwood head coach Ariel Famaligi. “He’s [James Routledge] a great friend of mine and he’s doing a great job with that program. I’m so proud of the work that he has done and preparing his kids — you can tell that his kids are well trained and well prepared.”

“We come from the same coaching tree and he [Ariel Famaligi] always has a great program,” said Burges head coach James Routledge. “He does a great job with his coaches and his staff. It’s going to be a challenge for us. They’re a great big 6A and we’re this little bitty 5A, but we are going to come out and compete the best that we can.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Attendance will be limited to parents and guests of Burges senior participants.

