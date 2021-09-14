9 Overtime Game of the Week: Las Cruces vs. Mayfield

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The week four 9 Overtime Game of the Week will take the crew to New Mexico for one of the best rivalries in the United States on Friday: Las Cruces vs. Mayfield.

Ranked by USA Today as one of the best rivalries in the nation in recent years, the Bulldawgs and Trojans have a true disdain for each other on the football field.

“This rivalry is talked about all over the state every year,” said Mayfield head coach Michael Bradley. “It’s known nationally and has been ranked in the top 10 for years and years.”

Traditionally played at the end of the season and frequently with a district title (sometimes even a state championship) on the line, this year’s game is a non-district clash because Mayfield has dropped from Class 6A to Class 5A. It doesn’t make it any less intense, though; city bragging rights are on the line.

Las Cruces High has dominated the rivalry of late, winning every year since 2015. But, as the saying goes, throw out the records when these two teams play. The city gets behind it like no other.

“You get messages from all over the place any time its Cruces-Mayfield,” said LCHS head coach Mark Lopez. “No matter how good or bad you’re doing, people pay attention to this game quite a bit. It’s a huge game in the community.”

While the game has typically been played at New Mexico State’s Aggie Memorial Stadium in front of over 20,000 fans, the game has been moved to the Field of Dreams this season, the same as it was when the Bulldawgs and Trojans played in the truncated spring season a few months ago.

Las Cruces High is 1-3 entering this game; Mayfield is 2-2, but could easily be 3-1. It’s almost always a good game and both sides are expecting the same on Friday night. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at the Field of Dreams.