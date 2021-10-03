9 Overtime Game of the Week: Eastlake vs. Franklin

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In the week seven 9 Overtime Game of the Week, Eastlake will travel to Franklin on Friday night in a game that could end up deciding District 1-6A.

The Falcons (5-0, 2-0 District 1-6A) overcame a fourth quarter deficit to defeat Pebble Hills 33-14 in the week six 9OT Game of the Week, while the Cougars (3-2, 2-0) held off Eastwood 55-47 in a wild, back-and-forth affair.

Eastlake’s defense has stepped up the last few weeks as quarterback Sebastian Rendon has battled injuries. Elijah Uribe has filled in valiantly at that position. The Falcons will hope to get Rendon back against the Cougars to help them remain in the driver’s seat for a district title.

The Cougars shook off an 0-2 start to 2021 (both defeats to out-of-town teams) and is on a three-game winning streak over a trio of tough opponents: First Andress, then Montwood and finally Eastwood last Friday.

The winner of this game won’t lock up a district championship, but it would go a long way towards it. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. on Friday night at Franklin.

Tune in to 9 Overtime at 10:15 p.m. every Friday night on KTSM for highlights, scores and analysis from all of the Borderland’s high school football games.