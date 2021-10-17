9 Overtime Game of the Week: Del Valle vs. El Dorado

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In week nine, district play will finally get underway in District 1-5A Division I and El Dorado will host Del Valle in the 9 Overtime Game of the Week.

The Conquistadores (5-2) are the defending district champions and have their eyes set on a repeat title. Meanwhile, the Aztecs (3-4) are much improved under first-year head coach Frank Martinez and harbor hopes of winning the district themselves.

Bel Air and Chapin also hope to have something to say in the district title race, but it appears Del Valle could be the team to beat.

Kickoff at the Socorro ISD Student Activities Complex is slated for 4 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

Be sure to tune into 9 Overtime every Friday at 10:15 p.m. on KTSM for an all-encompassing recap of all of the week’s high school football games.