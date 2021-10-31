9 Overtime Game of the Week: Del Valle vs. Chapin

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The final week of the high school football regular season will kickoff on Thursday, and the 9 Overtime Game of the Week is set. Del Valle (7-2, 2-0) will play at Chapin (7-2, 2-0) in a District 1-5A, Division I showdown on Friday night at Irvin Memorial Stadium. The winner will clinch the district championship.

The Conquistadores, who are the defending district champs, have won four of their last five games including last week’s rout of Bel Air, 42-7. Head coach Rudy Contreras has gotten stellar play at quarterback from junior Jesse Ramos who has 29 total touchdowns this season. Senior running back Kriztian Martinez has rushed for 973 yards and six touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Huskies come into this game having won their last six games, including last week’s 48-7 win over El Dorado. Senior quarterback Mason Standerfer is leading the offense with 2,371 passing yards and 44 total touchdowns. Senior Zeke Pastran has hauled in 45 receptions for 890 yards and 17 touchdowns, while junior Anthony Rivera has 38 receptions for 889 yards and 14 touchdowns on the other side of the field.

