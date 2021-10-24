9 Overtime Game of the Week: Austin vs. Jefferson

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – District 2-5A DII has become a log jam with two weeks left in the season, making it a prime location for the week 10 9 Overtime Game of the Week.

Jefferson (6-2, 3-1 District 2-5A DII) will play host to Austin (5-3, 3-1) on Friday night, as two of the four teams that are currently tied for first place in the district. Andress and Burges are also in the mix at 3-1, with the Mustangs currently in the best position to win it, having already beaten Andress and Jefferson, while losing to Austin.

The Silver Foxes have been one of the feel-good stories of the season, already earning a playoff spot under head coach Tony Martinez. Meanwhile, the Panthers are once again a threat to make a run in the postseason under Eric Pichardo.

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. on Friday night at Jefferson; the 9 Overtime crew will be in attendance with live previews on KTSM 9 News at 5 and 6 p.m.

Then, tune in to 9 Overtime at 10:15 p.m. on Friday for full highlights and analysis from the Game of the Week.

