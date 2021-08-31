9 Overtime Game of the Week: Andress vs. Parkland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The 9 Overtime crew is headed to the Northeast for Friday night’s Game of the Week featuring the Andress Eagles and the Parkland Matadors. Bragging right will be up for grabs.

The 9 Overtime crew is headed to the Northeast for the #9OT Game of the Week. Two powerhouse programs — Andress (1-0) and Parkland (0-1) — meeting at Matador Stadium on Friday night. Get your popcorn ready for this one. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/K41hObDKBT — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) August 31, 2021

Andress is coming off an impressive season-opening win over another Northeast foe, Chapin, 42-13. The Eagles are led by senior Jeremiah Cooper who totaled 164 all-purpose yards and a touchdown on offense, while collecting five tackles and an interception on defense in the win. The Iowa State commit will be one to watch in this matchup.

Parkland lost their season-opener to arguably the best team in the state, Eastwood, 35-20. The Matadors are anchored by a Division I prospect of their own, junior offensive lineman Tyrone McDuffie, who currently has offers from UTEP, New Mexico and Incarnate Word.

Kickoff on Friday night is scheduled for 7 p.m. Catch the highlights and postgame reaction on 9 Overtime at 10:15 p.m.