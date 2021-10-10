9 Overtime Game of the Week: Andress vs. Burges

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Week 8 of the high school football season will kickoff on Thursday, and the 9 Overtime Game of the Week is set. Andress (5-1, 2-0) will play at Burges (4-3, 2-1) in a District 2-5A, Division II showdown on Friday night at Mustangs Stadium.

The Eagles come into this matchup having won three straight behind the stellar play of senior Jeremiah Cooper. The Iowa State commit has compiled 598 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns on offense this season, while totaling 35 tackles and three interceptions on defense. Andress is most recently coming off a 48-42 win over Bel Air last week.

The Mustangs were tripped up for their first district loss of the season to Austin last week, 27-14. Burges had won three straight prior to that and are led by senior Tavorus Jones. The Missouri commit has posted 1,351 all-purpose yards and 14 touchdowns so far this season.

Cooper and Jones will make the headlines throughout the week leading up to kickoff as two of the top high school football recruits in the state of Texas, but the Andress-Burges showdown will feature some other big time players, most notably under center. Each team is led by a junior at quarterback — Elias Duncan for the Eagles and Andrew Routledge for the Mustangs. Look for both quarterbacks to play a key role in deciding who wins this game and gets the inside track to a district championship.

