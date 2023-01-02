EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the third time in four years, the most comprehensive coverage of high school basketball in the Borderland can be found on KTSM 9 News.

9 Overtime: Basketball Edition will return in time for the re-start of district play, beginning Jan. 6 and running for seven weeks through the end of the boys regular season on Feb. 17.

The show will air every Friday night starting at 10:15 p.m. and wrapping up at 10:35 p.m. KTSM 9 Sports Director Colin Deaver and Sports Reporter Sam Guzman will anchor coverage of the high school basketball season.

The first edition of Basketball 9 Overtime on Jan. 6 will feature highlights from a total of 16 games and encompass both boys and girls games.

In time for the re-start of district play and 9OT, the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches released its updated Top-25 polls on Monday. First on the girls side, Chapin (18-4) is ranked 20th in Class 5A. The Huskies have been a mainstay in the poll for much of the 2022-23 season thus far.

The new @Tabchoops polls have been released and Tornillo (17-1) is ranked #22 in the Class 3A boys poll. This is the first time I can remember them being in the Top-25.



Additionally, in Class 3A, the Tornillo boys (17-1) climbed into the rankings for the first time this season at No. 22. It’s also the first time in a few years that the Coyotes have been in the TABC Hoops Top 25.

Catch the first of seven episodes of Basketball 9 Overtime on Friday, Jan. 6 at 10:15 p.m. only on KTSM.