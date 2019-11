LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The New Mexico State women’s volleyball team dropped the first against Chicago State on Thursday afternoon before bouncing back for a 17-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-18, to remain unbeaten in Western Athletic Conference play and run its winning streak to 16 matches.

“Defensively, we kind of got going in the second set,” said head coach Mike Jordan. “We started digging the ball, trying a little harder to make plays. We got better and finally started digging the volleyball a little better which led to transition opportunities that we scored.”