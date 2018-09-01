Sports

#9OT: Week 1 High School Football Highlights

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 10:41 PM MST

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 10:42 PM MST

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - High school football is back! Watch our #9OT highlights rom Week 1 below:

Game of the Week: Burges 33, Parkland 27

Andress 16, Coronado 13

Americas 39, Eastwood 37

Montwood 16, Los Fresnos 13

Pebble Hills 44, El Dorado 13

Eastlake 17, Canutillo 14

Del Valle 28, Mayfield 10

Midland Christian 20, Chapin 16

Austin 29, Bel Air 7

Eldorado 70, Las Cruces 42

Mountain View 31, Gadsden 0

Irvin 31, Chaparral 6

El Paso 27, Horizon 26

Ysleta 40, Jefferson 7

Monahans 27, Clint 26​​​

