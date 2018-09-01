9OT: Week 1 High School Football Highlights

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Week 1 Scoreboard #9OT: Week 1 High School Football Scores

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - High school football is back! Watch our #9OT highlights rom Week 1 below:

Game of the Week: Burges 33, Parkland 27

Andress 16, Coronado 13

Andress vs. Coronado highlights

Americas 39, Eastwood 37

Eastwood vs. Americas Highlights

Montwood 16, Los Fresnos 13

Montwood at Los Fresnos Highlights

Pebble Hills 44, El Dorado 13

Pebble Hills rolls El Dorado 44-13

Eastlake 17, Canutillo 14

Eastlake vs. Canutillo Highlights

Del Valle 28, Mayfield 10

Mayfield vs. Del Valle Highlights

Midland Christian 20, Chapin 16

Midland Christian vs. Chapin Highlights

Austin 29, Bel Air 7

Bel Air vs Austin

Eldorado 70, Las Cruces 42

Eldorado vs Las Cruces

Mountain View 31, Gadsden 0

Gadsden vs. Mountainview

Irvin 31, Chaparral 6

Irvin vs. Chaparral

El Paso 27, Horizon 26

El Paso High vs. Horizon

Ysleta 40, Jefferson 7

​​​​​​​ Jefferson vs. Ysleta

Monahans 27, Clint 26​​​