BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman who accidentally called 911 while looking for her son’s soccer ball was shocked when she saw a deputy knock on her door with the missing ball.

(Photo: Bexar County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the woman had a safety setting that allowed you to call 911 without unlocking. When emergency services answered, she told them it was an accident and everything was fine.

A deputy was sent to do a welfare check, where she explained that she called accidentally while looking for the ball.

“I jokingly told him if he sees the ball, let me know,” the post stated. “Not two minutes later, he was knocking on the door with the ball.”

Ring Camera photos provided by the sheriff’s office showed the interaction.