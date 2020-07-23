Liga MX postpones FC Juarez opener due to COVID-19 positives

Ciudad Juárez, Mexico (KTSM) – Liga MX has postponed FC Juarez’s season opener on Thursday night against Atletico San Luis due to multiple positive cases of COVID-19 within the FC Juarez locker room, the league announced on Wednesday.

The match is expected to be played on Monday pending FC Juarez test results. Record.com, a media outlet in Mexico, is reporting over 10 positive cases of the coronavirus within the club.

FC Juarez has confirmed positive cases of the virus, but not how many and if they were all players who tested positive.