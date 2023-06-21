HORIZON, Texas (KTSM) – When you talk about the sport of football in Horizon, Texas, you have to bring up Paulo Melendez.

Melendez attended and played football at Horizon High School from 2007 to 2010. Melendez put together a solid high school career which landed him an opportunity to take his game to the next level.

“As far as division one athletes from Horizon High School, there were several before me, but in the sport of football, I was the first one.” Melendez said.

Melendez decided to play his college football not too far from home. Melendez attended and played at UTEP. He played for the Miners from 2010 to 2014. It was in his final two years at UTEP when Melendez was getting more action on the field. Melendez played center in 23 games his last two seasons and had an important role in the team’s offensive line.

During his time at UTEP, Melendez played on some great teams and alongside some great players.

“We went through some rocky years, but we’re able to bring it back and finish my senior year in 2014 with a bowl game appearance against Utah State,” Melendez said. “You see the likes of Aaron Jones, Will Hernandez, Nik Needham and Eric Tomlinson and so to be part of that group and be a part of the group that kind of turned it around during that time just speaks to the adversity that we faced, and we were able to overcome it.”

Melendez and UTEP played in the New Mexico Bowl in 2014. That was the last bowl game UTEP played in prior to the 2021 UTEP football team’s appearance in the New Mexico Bowl.

Once his playing days at UTEP came to an end, Melendez started his high school coaching career.

After two stops as an assistant coach at El Paso High School and Eastwood High School, Melendez got the chance to return to his alma mater as a head coach in 2017.

Horizon took a big chance on Melendez, who was 24 years old at the time, when he was appointed head coach of the program.

Melendez stepped up to the occasion and built the team into a consistent winner. He also led the Scorpions to winning back-to-back Bi-District championships in 2020 and 2021.

“It meant the world to me. It’s an experience that I would not trade for anything,” Melendez said. “I grew so much from that role. I sleep at night knowing that I did my very best trying to turn the program around. I had some very fun times there.”

Today, Melendez still coaches in the Horizon area, but now at Eastlake High School.

In June 2022, Melendez stepped down from his position at Horizon and joined Eastlake High School as an assistant football coach. Melendez is coaching the Falcons’ offensive line, the same position he played in high school at Horizon and in college at UTEP.

“The kids that you see at Horizon High School and the kids you see at Eastlake high school, you draw a lot of similarities, and they’re kids from the same community,” Melendez said. “I’m very proud to be able to say that I’ve coached at both places. Now, here in my second year here at Eastlake High School, I am taking more of a hands-on role with the offensive line.”

“Being a former division one athlete, I think he opens up those eyes and opportunities for kids in our program to see that somebody in our community did it and there’s definitely an opportunity for somebody in our program to do the same.” Eastlake football head coach Ruben Rodriguez said.