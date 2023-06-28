ANTHONY, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Gadsden High School football team made program history in 2022.

After putting together one of its best seasons under head coach Dino Facio Jr., Gadsden qualified for the postseason for the first time since 1972.

Panther Nation, for the first time in 50 years – WE ARE IN THE PLAYOFFS! It has been a heck of a season, but it is not over! We'll be taking on the Los Alamos Hilltoppers, our last meeting was in the 1966 State Championship. We hope to make you proud! #HailGadsden pic.twitter.com/h4MD06unmh — Gadsden Football (@GadsdenPanthers) October 30, 2022

Once in the playoffs, Gadsden faced off against Los Alamos in the first round of the New Mexico Class 5A playoffs. The Panthers dominated the game and beat Los Alamos, 44-21, and made history once again. That Panthers’ win against Los Alamos was the program’s first playoff victory since 1966.

Unfortunately for Gadsden, the team was knocked out of the playoffs in the Class 5A quarterfinal round after a 53-0 loss to Roswell.

After the end of the 2022 season, Facio Jr. and some returning players have had the chance to reflect on their historic season and are aiming to have the same type of success in 2023.

“I finally was able to sit back and reflect on how much it meant to this place,” Facio Jr. said. “All the people of the community of Anthony and the small towns, they all came out, we got more support, we got more kids out. It brought a new life to a community that’s kind of been a little dead as far as football wise.”

“I think Jerry Kill [New Mexico State Football head coach] said it the other day about being cautiously optimistic,” Facio Jr. said. “That’s kind of how I feel about it too. We feel really good about going into next year. We just got to make sure we’re doing our part to make it go.”

“It felt great to be part of the squad that made history in almost 50 years,” Gadsden senior Nathaniel Lopez said. “We made the district championship and even though we came up short, obviously this year, it is going to be our goal again to make it to the district championship and make it further into the playoffs.”

Gadsden’s successful 2022 season has drawn more attention to its players from college programs. Facio Jr. said that senior offensive tackle Victor Montiel and senior defensive tackle Nathaniel Lopez have gotten looks from all types of college programs from the junior college level to the Division I level.

The prospect of playing college football at the next level is one that pumps excitement into the pair of soon to be seniors at Gadsden High.

“It feels good knowing that in my 8th grade yar I joined football just to play football. Nothing special and now in my senior year, I am getting college looks from schools that are out of New Mexico.” Lopez said.

“I’m just excited that we’re putting ourselves out there on the map. It hasn’t been like this for a long time. We are are putting ourselves out there and it feels amazing.” Montiel said.

“They have had a few invites to a couple of camps, and they’ve been seen by a couple of Division I schools,” Facio Jr. said. “I really think they are Division I talent as well, so it’s just about someone taking a chance on them really.”