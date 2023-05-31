CLINT, Texas (KTSM) – The dream of playing Division I college baseball is set to come true for EJ Miramontes.

“I dreamed of it as a little kid and now that I am here working my way towards it, I am just thankful to keep the dream alive,” he said earlier this week.

The product out of Clint, Texas, committed and signed to play at UT Rio Grande Valley for the 2024 season.

I am beyond blessed to announce that I have committed to the University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley! I want to thank God, my family, teammates, coaches and everyone who has helped me along the way!#RallyTheValley pic.twitter.com/CPQKP9nzDk — Efrain miramontes (@Efrainmiramont3) November 8, 2022

UTRGV is a program that has had several ball players from the Borderland play at and find success. Adrian Torres (Americas High School), Zerek Saenz (Mayfield High School), and Brandon Pimentel (Socorro High School) are just some notable names that are playing or have played at UTRGV.

The opportunity to make the jump to the Division I level came after Miramontes spent his freshman and sophomore years at New Mexico Junior College. NMJC is part of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) and plays in the Western Junior College Athletic Conference (WJCAC).

Miramontes’ sophomore season is what caught the eye of UTRGV. The left-handed hurler finished 2023 with a 7-0 record on the mound in 15 appearances. He collected 67 strikeouts in 64.2 innings pitched while maintaining a 2.78 ERA.

Miramontes’ numbers led him to earning a spot on the All-WJCAC baseball first team.

“I was just trying to do the best I can to be able to get out of there. We are there for the reason to use JUCO as a stepping-stone. I tried my best at being able to do that.” Miramontes said.

Now, Miramontes looks forward to the challenge of playing at the Division I level. He also hopes that he can one day serve as a role model for the next generation of ball players out of Clint, Texas.

“I am thankful for the opportunity. I just hope other kids that are from Clint or smaller schools can look back and say that it is possible.” Miramontes said.