Smith moving from middle linebacker position in Cowboys defense

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Following his Pro Bowl appearance in 2019, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith is moving to a position he is more familiar with. Smith will move from middle linebacker to outside linebacker in defensive coordinator Mike Nolan’s new scheme.

Smith tallied 142 total tackles (83 solo) last season, including 2.5 sacks and an interception. He even appeared in the NFL’s Top 100 list, coming in at No. 88, as voted on by the players.

“My first four years in the league, I’ve been playing the middle linebacker position and I was able to have success,” said Smith. “For me, it’s about learning and growing. Now that I’m back to playing my old position, I’m looking forward to dialing in and learning.”

Smith played outside linebacker in college at Notre Dame and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy believes things will open up for him at the outside linebacker position.

“I think it gives him a little more freedom to run to the football,” said McCarthy. “I think this is going to be his best position for him.”

“I’m versatile, I can do multiple things,” said Smith. “I can cover, stop the run, blitz, rush the passer — whatever coach asks me to do, I’m going to do it.”

The key to a deep Cowboys playoff run will depend on the defense. The offense has weapons and will put up points, but the defense will need to make major strides in 2020 if this team has Super Bowl aspirations.

The Cowboys open the season in Los Angeles against the Rams on Sunday, September 13. The game will air on NBC Sunday Night Football.