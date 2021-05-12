NFL releases 2021 schedules, Cowboys to play in six primetime games

FRISCO, Texas (KTSM) – They call the Dallas Cowboys, ‘America’s Team’ and there is no shortage of primetime games for America’s Team. The National Football League (NFL) releasing 2021 schedules and the Cowboys are slated to play in six standalone nationally televised games.

The season will start in Tampa Bay against the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers on Thursday, Sept. 9. The Cowboys will then play on Monday Night Football on Sept. 27 against the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles.

The schedule currently features two appearances on Sunday Night Football on NBC – one road game against the Minnesota Vikings on Halloween night, followed by a late-season division tilt against Washington on Dec. 26.

The Cowboys will play in back-to-back, nationally televised Thursday Night Football games centered around Thanksgiving – as has become customary. The Cowboys will welcome the Las Vegas Raiders to AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day. The following week, the Cowboys will travel to New Orleans on Dec. 2 in a matchup against the Saints.

Full 17-game schedule: