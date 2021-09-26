Mickey’s keys to beating Philadelphia

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) — The Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles in their home opener at AT&T Stadium Monday night.

America’s Team is coming off a narrow win against the Chargers, thanks to a last second field goal from kicker Greg Zuerlein.

Injuries and players in COVID-19 protocol continue to pile for the defense. Linebacker Keanu Neal and defensive end Bradlee Anae will not play Monday due to both testing positive for COVID-19. Defensive end Dorance Armstrong has been ruled out and safety Donovan Wilson is doubtful.

As always, Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has his Keys to Victory report ahead of Monday’s game.

The game kicks off on ESPN at 7:15 p.m. Central Daylight Time Monday evening.