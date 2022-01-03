Mickey: Two schools of thought on Cowboys v. Eagles

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – After Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals, the Dallas Cowboys are no longer in a position to secure the top seed in the NFC.

That means the Cowboys, who won their division, will have a playoff game at home on Wild Card Weekend. So, what does the team do about their final regular season game against the Eagles on Saturday night?

Coach Mike McCarthy has two choices….go for the win….or rest the starters for the playoffs. Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has McCarthy’s answer to that question in Monday’s Silver Star report.