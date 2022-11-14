FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – One day after the Dallas Cowboys suffered a crushing 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Cowboys coaches and players continue to express their disappointment with their performance and the officiating of the game itself.

The Cowboys led the game by 14 points going into the 4th quarter, but allowed Aaron Rodgers and the Packers to come back with 14 unanswered points leading to the overtime period.

In OT, the Cowboys went for it on 4th down instead of trying a long field goal. That play failed, turning the ball over to the Packers who drove down the field and scored a game winning field goal.

Cowboys Insider Mickey Spagnola has comments from head coach Mike McCarthy.

The Cowboys play the 8-1 Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.