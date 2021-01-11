Dan Quinn agrees to terms as Cowboys’ defensive coordinator

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn speaks to players during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

FRISCO, Texas (KTSM) – One week after parting ways with Mike Nolan, the Dallas Cowboys have reached an agreement with former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn to become the Cowboys’ next defensive coordinator.

Dan Quinn agrees to terms as #DallasCowboys defensive coordinator



Read more in Breaking News | @lgus → https://t.co/CwB2bQxjry pic.twitter.com/jg5hauQvuW — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 12, 2021

Quinn coached the Falcons from 2015-2020 and led Atlanta to a Super Bowl appearance in 2016, a game they led 28-3 over the New England Patriots, but would lose 34-28 in the largest comeback win in Super Bowl history. The Falcons relieved Quinn of his coaching duties in this past October after an 0-5 start to their 2020 season.

Quinn served as the Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator from 2013-2014, a team that won a Super Bowl and reached another due in large part to the “Legion of Boom” defense. The 2013 champion Seahawks allowed just 14.4 points per game and led the league in total and pass defense.

Last Friday, the Cowboys parted ways with Nolan and defensive line coach Jim Tomsula after the defense finished the season with the most points allowed (473) and the second-most rushing yards allowed (2,541) in franchise history.