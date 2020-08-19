Dalton has fresh start with Cowboys as backup quarterback

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After spending nine years with the Cincinnati Bengals, it was time for a change for Andy Dalton. The Katy, Texas, native signed a one-year deal worth $7 million ($3 million guaranteed) in the offseason with his hometown Cowboys and is now in a much different role as the backup quarterback.

“This is definitely a transition for me. I’ve started the last nine years of my career, but for me, I’m excited for the opportunity to be in here,” said Dalton. “Dak [Prescott] has been great ever since I signed here. I feel like our relationship has just gotten better and better. We have gotten to know each other really well and it’s been a fun working relationship.”

For the Cowboys, they likely have the most experienced backup quarterback in the league. Dalton has started in at least 13 games in eight of his nine seasons with the Bengals, throwing for more than 200 career touchdowns. He led the Bengals to five playoff appearances, although he was never able to win a playoff game.

Dalton gets a fresh start with the Cowboys and is committed to his job as Dak Prescott’s backup.

“I’ve told him {Prescott} I’m here to help him and serve him in any way that I can,” said Dalton. “I just want to bring my experience to the quarterback room and I’m excited about the opportunities that we are going to have this year.”

Experience at the position is everything and there’s not much Dalton hasn’t seen in his time as a starter. Preparing as the backup will take some time getting used to, but the former TCU standout has observed his backups over the years.

“I’ve learned from those guys what it takes to be a backup and what it’s like to support the starter,” said Dalton. “I think that’s the biggest thing is you have to be his number one supporter and making sure that you’re helping him from the sideline on gameday. You have to be able to give him tips on anything you can see from the sideline that he might not be able to see from the field. I think that’s biggest thing — you have to be so supportive of the starter.”

The Cowboys continue training camp from ‘The Star’ in Frisco, Texas. Dallas will open the season on road in Los Angeles against the Rams on Sunday, September 13. The game will air in primetime on NBC.