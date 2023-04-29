The Dallas Cowboys traded up in the sixth round to select Eric Scott Jr, cornerback from Southern Miss (Photo courtesy AP)

KANSAS CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — Less than 10 picks after making their fifth-round selection, the Dallas Cowboys made their first trade of the 2023 NFL Draft to select another defensive piece to their team.

On Saturday, April 29, 2023, the Dallas Cowboys traded their 2024 fifth-round draft pick for the first pick of the sixth round, and with that pick, they selected Eric Scott, Jr., a cornerback from Southern Mississippi University.

Scott has great physical traits, standing at 6’1″ tall and weighing 205 pounds. With a 39.5-inch vertical jump and an 11-foot broad jump, his explosive physical traits made him a desirable player for the Cowboys.

With traits like that, Scott is a player that certainly fits the mold of a cornerback that Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn loves to utilize in his various defensive fronts.

Scott played in a lot of zone coverage in college, but he has skills as a man-to-man defender. Scouting reports indicate he moves very fluidly and reacts very well to opposing wide receivers.

Scott is a physical cornerback who is always around the football and isn’t afraid to make tackles. In high school, he played on both sides of the field as a running back and a slot receiver as well as a cornerback. He’s capable of creating turnovers and points.

Scott’s speed may cause some concerns, as he was only timed at running a 40-yard dash in 4.71 seconds, considerably slower than a typical cornerback. However, many scouts believe Scott plays much quicker than his speed would suggest.

Scott is an aggressive cornerback that isn’t afraid to make tackles or hit opposing runners and receivers. His aggressive playstyle will certainly lead to him giving up a big play every once in a while, but it will also lead to Scott creating turnovers for the secondary.

Scott has the potential to quickly make an immediate impact on special teams, and with the raw talent and traits he possesses, he may have a rookie year similar to that of Darond Bland, 2022’s fifth-round selection by the Cowboys.

Despite making a trade to pick Scott, the Cowboys managed to hang on to their two remaining Day 3 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. Here’s where Dallas is picking for the rest of the day:

Round 6 — Pick 35, Compensatory (212 overall)

— Pick 35, Compensatory (212 overall) Round 7 — Pick 27 (244 overall)

