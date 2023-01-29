FRISCO, Texas (SILVER STAR NATION) — Multiple reports point that offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s tenure with the Dallas Cowboys is over.

The move comes after head coach Mike McCarthy sidestepped the question when asked about Moore’s position with the club.

“I really don’t want to play this game today,” McCarthy said in his season-ending conference. “It’s been a long couple days.” Kellen Moore, just like the rest of the coaches, will be evaluated. Every coach will be evaluated. The evaluation, it takes more than one day.”

After a season-ending injury in 2016, Moore worked closely with then rookie Dak Prescott, then retired the following season. He was asked by then head coach Jason Garrett to join his staff to be the quarterbacks coach.

The offensive coordinator job opened in 2018 and Moore held the reigns until now.

The Cowboys finished fourth in scoring during the 2022 regular season, averaging 27.5 points. Last year, the Dallas lead the league in scoring with an average of 31.2 points and setting a franchise record of 530 points.

Reports indicate head coach Mike McCarthy will take over the play-calling duties.