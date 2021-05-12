Cowboys to kick 2021 season off against defending Super Bowl champion Bucs

Dallas Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs (27), DeMarcus Lawrence (90) and others celebrate with Anthony Brown (30), after Brown intercepted a Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts pass in the end zone late in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 27. 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

FRISCO, Texas (KETK) – The Dallas Cowboys will open the 2021 NFL season against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The season schedule is set to be released on Wednesday and early in the morning, the Week 1 games were released by the league.

The Cowboys will travel to Tampa to take on Tom Brady, who will look for an unprecedented eighth Lombardi trophy. The game should also be the return of quarterback Dak Prescott after his gruesome leg injury last year against the New York Giants.

The game will be held on Thursday, September 9, the first overall regular-season game to start the season. It will kick off at 7:20 p.m. on KETK.

Back in March, the league approved a 17-game schedule, the first major schedule change since 1978. To make room in the schedule without extending further into the calendar, the league has opted to drop a preseason game. The season will now hold three preseason games instead of four to make room for the 17th regular season contest.

The Cowboys will head north to play the New England Patriots. The other NFC East Teams will also play AFC East opponents:

Washington Football Team at Buffalo Bills

New York Giants at Miami Dolphins

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets

The games are based on each other’s respective division standings last season: the Cowboys finished 3rd in the NFC East so they play the Patriots who finished third in the AFC East.

The Houston Texans will host the Carolina Panthers in a matchup between the NFC and AFC South divisions.