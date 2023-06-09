EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The celebrity roster for the upcoming, second annual A&A All the Way Charity Softball Game at Southwest University Park continues to get better and better.

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones and twin brother, Alvin Jr., announced on Friday that Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons will play in the twins’ celebrity softball game on Thursday, June 29 at 6:30 p.m. in downtown El Paso.

📣 New Player📣

✨M I C A H ⭐️ P A R S O N S ✨

@_micahparsons11 @dallascowboys

Get your tickets today

📅 JUNE 29, 2023

🏟️ @epchihuahuas

🎟️ https://t.co/VjnaDEzm0G

🥎 HR DERBY 6:30

🥎GAME 7:30

*lineup subject to change@Showtyme_33 @My_Tyme10 #MicahParsons #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/APzGjDtz2X — A&A All The Way Foundation (@AAAllTheWayFdn) June 9, 2023

The Burges High School and UTEP graduates already announced a star-studded roster last week that included United States Men’s National Team soccer star Ricardo Pepi, multiple NFL and NBA players, current and former UTEP Miners and musicians like rapper Kirko Bangz.

The addition of Parsons brings a massive amount of star power to the game and to a city where the Cowboys are beloved. The 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, Parsons is also a two-time First-Team All-Pro, anchoring the Dallas defense by racking up 26.5 sacks in his first two pro seasons.

The softball game is part of a big two days for the Jones Brothers. The game is Thursday at Southwest University Park and will be followed on Friday by their Youth Football Camp from 10-4 p.m. at Burges High School.

