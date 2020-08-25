Cowboys players focus on practice

With just a few weeks left in NFL training camp, team practices have intensified and are starting to resemble regular season playing conditions.

For the Dallas Cowboys, this is a season of firsts. It’s the first year with a new coaching staff, including veteran Head Coach Mike McCarthy. It’s a year unlike any other due to the COVID-19 restrictions and protocols. And it’s a year of uncertainties surrounding the presence of fans or no fans in the stands once the NFL season gets going.

With all these distractions the players seem remarkably unaffected. On Tuesday three of the team’s key players talked with reporters about training camp so far, and what they’re concentrating on.

We hear from defenders Neville Gallimore and Xavier Woods, as well as receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr.