Cowboys hire former Falcons Coach

FRISCO, Texas (KTSM) – One week after firing Mike Nolan, the Dallas Cowboys have reached an agreement with former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn to become the Cowboys' next defensive coordinator.

Quinn coached the Falcons from 2015-2020 and led Atlanta to a Super Bowl appearance in 2016, a game they led 28-3 over the New England Patriots, but would lose 34-28 in the largest comeback win in Super Bowl history. The Falcons relieved Quinn of his coaching duties this past October after an 0-5 start to their 2020 season.