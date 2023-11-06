Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
58°
Sign Up
El Paso
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Newsletter Sign Up
KTSM Mobile Apps
Local
National
Politics from The Hill
Border Report
Noticias En Español
Views from the Anchor Desk
Coronavirus
Automotive News
Press Releases
Small Town Spotlight
Small-Town Spotlight Quiz
Hispanic Heritage Month
Dying For Answers
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
12-year-old Wichita Falls girl missing, WFPD searching
Gallery
Top Stories
AAA: 4 million Texans to travel for Thanksgiving …
AAA predicts busiest Thanksgiving travel season in …
Video
City encourages residents to provide gifts for someone …
USA Today hires dedicated Beyoncé correspondent
Video
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Monday 9-Hour Forecast: Partly cloudy skies all day
Video
Top Stories
Clouds, light rain for Monday; near 80 by Thursday …
Video
Top Stories
NOAA vs. Farmer almanacs: Which holiday forecast …
Video
Exclusive 9 Day Forecast: Slow warming trend
Friday 9-Hour Forecast: Rain chances linger across …
Video
Exclusive 9 day forecast: More rainy and cold weather …
Sports
9 Overtime
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Chihuahuas
Locomotive FC
National Sports
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Former Chapin star KJ Lewis off to strong start to …
Video
Top Stories
#9OT Remix Plays of the Week, Nov. 12
Video
Top Stories
UTEP men set for big early-season test vs. UC-Santa …
Video
NM State women’s basketball tops Incarnate Word for …
Video
Cowboys rout Giants again 49-17 for 12th straight …
NM State volleyball beats FIU; clinch two-seed in …
Video
Living Local
YMCA Turkey Trot 2023
Food Truck Friday
Burrell Expert Tips from Your DOc
Mindful Mondays
Puppy Picks 2023
One Source FCU Financial Fridays
Small Town Spotlight 2023
Estela’s Estrellas KTSM
Vado Speedway
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Legal Matters
Events Calendar
Top Stories
El Paso community holds vigil in support of hostages …
Video
Top Stories
‘The Marvels’ opens with $47M at box office, marking …
Video
Hiring Red, White and You! job fair set for Tuesday …
El Paso Symphony Orchestra to hold string auditions …
‘Superbug’ cases rising in Nevada over past two months: …
Video
The More You Know
Studio 9
UFG 2023
Contests
Holidays at Cave Climbing Giveaway
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life!
Paw Patrol Live Heroes Unite Ticket Giveaway
Wall of Honor Photo Sweepstakes
Skinny’s BBQ Forecast Contest
Dine with Nine
Past Contest Winners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Advertise With Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
science
See Uranus in the sky overnight
Top science Headlines
Latest from Border Report
Transitional center for migrants packed daily
More than 100 new US immigration judges added
CBP: Trusted Traveler found with cocaine strapped …
Advocates: Migrants are not prepared for asylum court
Abbott calls 4th Special Session for border security
Woman had liquid meth shipped in shampoo bottles
Opponents: GOP border security plan will cause ‘chaos’
Man allegedly forced to haul migrants in water truck
Fentanyl busts spike like migrant arrests in San …
VIDEO: Car slams into wall at high speed in Juarez …
Border Report