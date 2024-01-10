EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The National Weather System is forecasting powerful winds from 35 to 45 mph with gusts of 60 mph, and the heaviest snowfall will be over the Gila and Black Range region, with lowlands seeing trace amounts.

Roads may become slick. Gusty winds/mountain snow event starts Thursday into Friday, January 11-12. There is a high likelihood of cold to bitter temperatures on Friday morning.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation wants to remind the traveling public that blowing dust can escalate to blinding dust storms as they move quickly through remote areas. If you must travel, monitoring local forecast conditions before starting your trip and visiting our website is recommended, as roadway conditions may change quickly throughout New Mexico.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) will monitor roadway conditions with law enforcement as the NWS issued high wind advisories on January 9, 2024.

Graphic: National Weather Service, El Paso, TX

Graphic: National Weather Service, El Paso, TX

Graphic: National Weather Service, El Paso, TX

Graphic: National Weather Service, El Paso, TX

If you are approaching or caught in a dust storm, please follow the guidelines below to help you stay safe.

Avoid driving into or through a dust storm.

Do not wait until poor visibility makes it difficult to safely pull off the roadway — do it as soon as possible. Completely exit the highway if you can.

If you encounter a dust storm, check traffic immediately around your vehicle (front, back and to the side) and begin slowing down.

Do not stop in the roadway; pull completely out of the travel lanes and as far onto the right shoulder as possible.

Stop the vehicle in a position ensuring it is a safe distance from the main roadway and away from where other vehicles may travel.

Turn off all vehicle lights, including your emergency flashers.

Set your emergency brake and take your foot off the brake.

Stay in the vehicle with your seat belts buckled and wait for the storm to pass.

Drivers of high-profile vehicles should be especially aware of changing weather conditions and travel at reduced speeds.

Roadway advisories will be posted on www.nmroads.com, or by calling 511.