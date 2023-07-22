Essential things to pack for traveling

Whether you’re an expert traveler or just dipping your toes into new cultures and experiences, packing is a crucial part of traveling and having the right items makes a world of difference. We’ve compiled a list of 15 travel essentials every pro traveler brings on a new adventure.

Daypack

KAKA Travel Backpack

A solid backpack is lightweight, durable and has multiple compartments to keep your belongings organized and secure. This versatile travel pack by KAKA provides the option to use it as a backpack, a shoulder bag or a duffle bag. Best of all, it qualifies as a carry-on. The various compartments allow you to carry your technology and six to eight pieces of clothing, plus there are lots of pockets for other small essentials. It even comes with a number lock to protect from theft.

Packable jacket

Under Armour UA Qualifier Storm Packable Jacket

A nice jacket will come in handy, especially in chilly or rainy climates, or to keep you warm and comfortable on a long flight. Stylish and lightweight, these packable jackets by Under Armour are great for travelers. They’re water-resistant and made from woven fabric, giving you maximum comfort to stay engaged and active on your journey. An adjustable waistline and built-in smart storage allow you to pack it into its zipper pocket conveniently.

Travel wallet and organizer

Zoppen Multi-Purpose RFID Blocking Passport Wallet

Since you’re away from home, you’ll need something secure for your important cards and documents. Zoppen offers a great value unisex travel wallet with tons of space and security features to safely hold your passport, boarding cards, credit cards and cash. It comes in multiple colors and is made from eco-friendly leather.

Travel pants

Men’s Outdoor Hiking Pants

Comfortable and multifunctional, these hiking pants are designed for the long wear and tear of travel. The pants have breathable fabric and water-resistant material.

Toiletries or cosmetics bag

W&F Toiletry Bag Lightweight

A toiletry bag is a travel essential for all your grooming items. Something lightweight to save space is critical. We love this bag because it’s water-resistant and comes with ample pocket space.

Comfortable shoes

Merrell Burnt Rock Travel Suede Shoe

With all the walking you’ll be doing, you need to take care of your feet with comfortable shoes. This pair by Merrel is built for the outdoors, with long-lasting suede material and protective rubber toe caps. Whether you’re hiking through the woods or walking down bustling urban settings, these shoes will get you from A to Z.

First-aid kit

SHBC Compact First Aid Kit

You may not have access to proper medical facilities while out on the road, so it’s imperative to bring a first-aid kit. This compact kit is perfect for everyday use, and it comes in a convenient and neatly packed storage unit. It’s waterproof and lightweight.

Universal adapter

SublimeWare International Power Adapter Plug

While you’re miles from home, the worst thing is finding out you can’t charge any of your technology because of different outlet types. This universal adapter works in 150 countries and lets you charge up to four devices at once.

Mirrorless camera

Sony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Camera with 16-50mm Lens Kit

Traveling is more than just experiencing the moment because you want to have saved memories too. Mirrorless cameras don’t require all the bulky equipment of a DSLR, so you can capture the moment without carrying extra weight. We recommend this model by Sony since it offers full HD video and imagery, plus built-in wifi that connects to your devices.

Travel towel

Youphoria Outdoors Microfiber Towel

A quality towel can act as a blanket, beach towel, pillow or picnic blanket. We love Youphoria’s travel towel as it’s made from microfiber, making it quick-drying and lightweight. You can choose from three different sizes.

Sunglasses

Woodies Clear Acetate Sunglasses with Polarized Lens

Travelers spend lots of time in the sun, so you’ll need to keep your eyes protected. These stylish sunglasses by Woodies combine fashion with UV400 protection. It comes with a bamboo box to protect them when you’re not using them, a lens cloth to keep them clean and a wooden guitar stick just for fun.

Portable water filter

Waterdrop Personal Portable Water Filtration System

One of the best travel essentials when visiting places that don’t have proper filtration systems is a portable water filter. This ensures you have access to clean water wherever you go. We love this one because its compact size makes it easy to pack and kills 99% of harmful substances.

Portable charger

Anker Portable Charger

A portable charger comes in handy when you’re on the road or don’t have access to an outlet or charging station. It comes with a USB cable and can charge two devices at once.

Safety whistle

Outmate Premium Emergency Whistle

Crucial for traveling alone or to other countries, safety whistles for any excursion. This one connects to your keychain and alerts nearby people to potential danger.

