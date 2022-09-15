EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Public Library announced Thursday that the U.S. Passport Application Services have resumed to the community at three branch libraries with no appointment required.

Passport services are available without an appointment at the following locations:

Armijo Branch, 620 E. Seventh St.

Esperanza Acosta Moreno Branch, 12480 Pebble Hills Blvd.

Richard Burges Branch, 9600 Dyer.

The three branches are open: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday



The three locations offer photo services for a small fee, but customers are encouraged to provide their own passport photograph.

The process for obtaining a U.S. Passport usually takes 4 to 6 weeks.

For more information on Passport Services, including a checklist of necessary documents and payment details, click here.