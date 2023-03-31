EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For most travelers from the southern border with destinations beyond the border zone in the U.S., getting in line to apply for the I-94, a permit which allows them to cross that line, is a burdensome task, not to mention spending sometimes hours to get it.

The way around it, suggests CBP, is to download the CBPOne Mobile App. Those who have tried it are happy with the relative ease with which an I-94 is paid for and obtained within the mobile app. It gets better when no seals or little pieces of paper you have to guard are not needed. “For travelers, they may enter all their information and now report directly to primary CBP Officers where biometrics will be taken, data entered will be viewed, and queries will have already been conducted for the CBP Officer to increase efficiency,” says El Paso Director of Field Operations, Hector Mancha.

U.S. citizens are reminded to bring a Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative (WHTI)-compliant document, such as a valid U.S. passport, Trusted Traveler Program card, Enhanced Driver’s License, or Enhanced Tribal Card, when re-entering the United States and should be prepared to present a WHTI-compliant document if requested by a CBP Officer during a border inspection.

Additionally, all border crossers should be aware of agricultural items that are prohibited by U.S. Customs. And, you don’t have to know the entire list. Simply declare all items purchased south of the border. By doing so, penalties can be avoided. Also, CBP is reminding everyone that “cascarones” (confetti-filled eggshells) are limited to 12 per passenger.

Remember, download the CBPOne Mobile App to expedite your I-94 permit.