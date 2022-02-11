Which Power Wheels for big kids is best?

Power Wheels is the division of Fisher-Price toys that makes ride-on electric toy vehicles for kids. These days, most of these vehicles are battery-powered because they are quieter and easier to take care of than gas-powered vehicles while producing less emissions.

If you are looking for a classic Power Wheels electric vehicle for your big kid, take a look at the Power Wheels Hot Wheels Jeep Wrangler. This 12-volt electric vehicle has big knobby tires for off-road use on grass and dirt and a top speed of 5 mph.

What to know before you buy a Power Wheels for big kids

What Power Wheels are

Mattel owns Fisher-Price and makes all kinds of toys under both brand names. Its Power Wheels brand is a separate division that makes ride-on toys for kids.

Power Wheels Jeeps

Power Wheels makes several versions of ride-on automobiles, most based upon the Jeep Wrangler. Choose from a model themed for Jurassic World, JoJo Siwa, Disney Princess, Disney/Pixar Toy Story, Disney Frozen, Gameday Sports or BBQ Fun. Each is made in different colors with different trim schemes and distinctive graphics packages.

Power Wheels ATVs

Power Wheels also has a couple of versions of ATVs. Like the Power Wheels ride-on Jeeps, they come in several colors and trim packages. These include a pink Barbie, a red Hot Wheels and a gray Jurassic World Dino racer.

Ages and weights

Power Wheels makes ride-on vehicles in automotive and ATV categories only. All the Power Wheels Jeep Wranglers are suggested for kids up to age 8 with maximum weight limits of 130 pounds. All Power Wheels ATVs are built for kids up to age 8, but with weight limits of around 65 pounds.

What a “big kid” is

“Big kids” is a relative term that leaves lots of room for interpretation. Some use it to refer to children between the ages of 5 and 8 while others use it to mean kids between 8 and 12.

The factors to take into consideration when determining which powered ride-on vehicle fits your big kid are the child’s weight and height more than their age. Most ride-on vehicles come with suggested weight limits for rider safety, and parents should not exceed these.

What to look for in quality Power Wheels for big kids

Strength and durability

Better materials and workmanship are hallmarks of Power Wheels, so you can trust your ride-on to be well-made. Check the fit between sections and see how smooth edges and corners are to reduce injuries.

Capacity

The larger the load your ride-on is built to carry, the bigger and stronger the frame. Look for Power Wheels that are built to hold the most weight. Bigger tires are better, too.

How much you can expect to spend on Power Wheels for big kids

Power Wheels ATV ride-ons start at around $200-250. Power Wheels Jeep Wranglers cost around $300.

Power Wheels for big kids FAQ

What if my child is a year or two older than the recommended age of a ride-on vehicle?

A. Age is only a rough guideline because kids come in so many different sizes. A better rule of thumb to follow is the weight limit.

What is the difference between 6-volt, 12-volt and 24-volt ride-on toys?

A. Voltage is a measure of available power. The bigger the number of volts, the more power your ride-on vehicle will have, the faster it will go and longer the battery will let you ride before needing to be recharged.

What IS the best Power Wheels for big kids to buy?

Top Power Wheels for big kids

Power Wheels Hot Wheels Jeep Wrangler

What you need to know: It has the big tires you need to go off road on grass and dirt as well as on smoother surfaces.

What you’ll love: A great combination of style and strength, it has a 12-volt battery strong enough to haul 130 pounds of kids and gear at speeds up to 5 mph forward and 2.5 in reverse. There is room behind the seats for some storage and the doors open for easier ins and outs.

What you should consider: Unless you are DIY-minded, have a good set of tools and know-how to use them, assembling it will be a real challenge.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Power Wheels for big kids for the money

Power Wheels Barbie Pink Racing ATV

What you need to know: It safely carries riders up to 65 pounds at speeds up to 6 mph forward and 3 mph in reverse.

What you’ll love: Riders press green for full speed forward, yellow for half speed forward and red for reverse. The striking Barbie graphics are a great add-on to this shocking pink vehicle. Power is supplied by a rechargeable battery that comes with a charger and cable. For safety, the ATV has power lock brakes and a high speed lockout mechanism controlled by parents.

What you should consider: Some customers wish it had more metal parts for increased sturdiness and durability.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Power Wheels Dune Racer Extreme 12-Volt Battery-Powered Ride-On

What you need to know: From the backyard to the beaches to the cratered surface of the moon, this over 4-foot-long dune racer will take you anywhere you want to go.

What you’ll love: This two-seater has a low-slung design with an open cockpit. The plastic body is mounted on a sturdy steel frame with extra-wide tires to take on all terrain. The Monster Traction system works on hard surfaces, rough terrain, even wet grass. The maximum speed is 5 mph but can be reduced to 2.5 mph with the parental lockout. The power-lock brakes apply automatically when the accelerator is released. It even has a secret snack storage area underneath the hood.

What you should consider: It has limited legroom and a maximum weight capacity of 130 pounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

