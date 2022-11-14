Which TANGLE fidget toy is best?

We live in such an overstimulated world that when we finally have quiet time, many of us don’t know how to sit still. The go-to action is picking up our phone and scrolling through our social media feeds. In truth, the act of scrolling is probably more beneficial than the things we are reading.

A TANGLE fidget toy was created to keep your hands busy. It can be a preferred option over staring at a screen. The best fidget TANGLE toy will offer calming stimulation. The TANGLE Jr. Fidget Toy, for instance, is a three-pack of fidget toys that can be combined to make one giant fidget toy that can occupy idle hands when you need to sit still for extended periods.

What to know before you buy a TANGLE fidget toy

What is a TANGLE fidget toy?

A TANGLE fidget toy has 18 semi-curved, colorful pieces that fit together to make a wavy chain. When fully assembled, the Jr. TANGLE fidget toy is roughly 7 inches long. Each of the 18 pieces can swivel 360 degrees, which allows the chain to be endlessly twisted into a variety of shapes.

Why are TANGLE fidget toys good?

Like the popular fidget spinner, a TANGLE fidget toy can be used by kids or adults to keep idle hands busy, helping to prevent the onset of boredom. The activity develops fine motor skills and increases concentration. For students with ADHD, a TANGLE fidget toy may improve scholastic achievement. Because it occupies the brain, manipulating a fidget toy can reduce stress levels or calm individuals who are receiving too much sensory input. If you purchase a model with tactile features, it can engage the user on a second level, providing greater stimulation. Lastly, playing with a TANGLE fidget toy is fun.

What to look for in a quality TANGLE fidget toy

Colors

TANGLE fidget toys come in a wide variety of attention-getting colors. It is best to look for one that comes in the colors that you or your child likes.

Texture

Besides bright colors, all TANGLE fidget toys have an engaging texture. Some may be smooth while others may feature bumps and grooves that curious fingertips can explore. For the individual who seeks tactile comfort, there is even a fuzzy TANGLE fidget toy available.

Build quality

Even though TANGLE fidget toys all have the same basic manner of connecting, it is important to read user experiences to find out how well the model you are considering stays together. Some units pop apart with little effort while others hold together very well. If your child wants to reassemble their TANGLE fidget toy and they aren’t strong enough to pull it apart to rearrange the colors, they may get frustrated and stop using the toy. Conversely, a toy that comes apart too easily may be just as disheartening.

Special features

Certain TANGLE fidget toys have features that set them apart from other options. Besides texture, you can get a TANGLE fidget toy that is metallic, hairy, lights up or comes with a figure. Certain sellers offer a mystery box so you won’t know what you are getting until you open the box.

Size

While it might be hard to find the original larger-sized TANGLE fidget toy, some do exist. If it is important to you to get a model that is over 19 inches long, you may have to do some detective work to find it.

How much you can expect to spend on a TANGLE fidget toy

A TANGLE fidget toy can cost anywhere from $5-$20. Models at the higher end of the price scale should have a distinguishing bonus feature that makes them worth the extra money. This can be anything from being metallic and textured to being lit up.

TANGLE fidget toy FAQ

What is the recommended age for TANGLE Fidget toys?

A. Because TANGLE fidget toys come apart into smaller pieces, they are only recommended for children ages 3 and older. Additionally, kids that tend to put items in their mouth during sensory overload must be watched closely when playing with TANGLE fidget toys to limit the chances of choking.

Can you combine two TANGLE fidget toys?

A. Yes! As long as the TANGLE fidget toys you have are the same size, you can connect them together to make an extra-long TANGLE toy. While this may be fun, longer TANGLE fidget toys can be harder for younger kids to manipulate.

What are the best TANGLE fidget toys to buy?

Top TANGLE fidget toy

TANGLE Jr. Fidget Toy

What you need to know: This offering is a set of three junior-size, 18-piece TANGLE fidget toys.

What you’ll love: This pack of three TANGLE fidget toys can be taken apart and reassembled in any order you’d like, making them an excellent option for occupying your kid’s idle hands. There are three different color schemes in the pack to offer variety, and they are a great option for replacing screens.

What you should consider: A few users felt that the pieces were a little too easy to separate.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top TANGLE fidget toy for the money

Tangle Jr. Textured Sensory Fidget Toy

What you need to know: If you are looking for a TANGLE toy that offers additional sensory stimulation, this tactile option will satisfy your needs.

What you’ll love: The bright colors of this TANGLE fidget toy can capture your child’s attention while the ever changing fluid transitions between shapes can sustain their interest. The individual pieces feature different bumps and grooves to provide tactile stimulation for your child.

What you should consider: Like other TANGLE products that are ordered online, you are not guaranteed any particular color.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tangle Jr. Fuzzies

What you need to know: This option is for the parent who is looking for a TANGLE fidget toy with a special feature that sets it apart from the other offerings.

What you’ll love: You can touch it, twist it, turn it and tangle it. This engaging model has all the benefits of the other TANGLE fidget toys plus a fuzzy texture. Each of the 18 pieces on this model is covered with a soft fuzzy material to deliver a satisfying tactile experience.

What you should consider: While the fuzz makes this TANGLE fidget toy a favorite, it wears away over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

