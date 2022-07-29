LEGO sets are educational for young people, teaching them to follow instructions and problem solve while also improving dexterity.

Which LEGO Creator set is the best?

LEGO Creator sets are excellent for people who love to follow instructions to make wild and wonderful creations out of LEGO bricks. While there are plenty of sets designed for kids, others are much more detailed sets with older teens and adults in mind so that you can find some of the most challenging LEGO sets in the Creator range.

But what should you look for in a LEGO Creator set and which one is right for you? The LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Twin Rotor Helicopter is one of the best options for kids ready to move onto moderately challenging LEGO sets.

What to know before you buy a LEGO Creator set

Set types

You can buy two main types of LEGO Creator sets: LEGO Creator 3-in-1 sets and LEGO Creator expert sets.

LEGO Creator 3-in-1 sets are generally aimed at younger LEGO fans, aged roughly 7-13, though the recommended age range varies by set. These sets feature one main creation you can build, though you can also configure the bricks in different ways to make two other items. For example, the fire dragon set also lets builders make a scorpion or a saber-toothed tiger.

LEGO Creator expert sets are much more complicated, keeping adults and older adolescents in mind in the design. The kit only comes with instructions to make one finished item, and many builders will choose to make the item and leave it set up or put it on display.

Creation types

LEGO Creator sets are varied and offer a wide range of creation types, so you should be able to find an option that you or the person you’re buying for will enjoy. These are some of the common types of creations you can find.

Vehicles: These can range from simple taxis, race cars and transporters in the 3-in-1 range to realistic recreations of London buses and Porsche 911s in the expert range.

Buildings and architecture: One of the biggest LEGO sets is a recreation of the Colosseum in the expert range, but you can also find more straightforward LEGO Creator building sets, including bookshops, toy stores and treehouses.

Animals: Animals are common in the 3-in-1 sets but not in the expert sets. You can buy sets that contain both real and fantasy animals, including dragons, dinosaurs, sea creatures and lions.

What to look for in a quality LEGO Creator set

Age range

Most LEGO Creator sets in the 3-in-1 range are suitable either for ages 7 or 9 and up. While there’s usually no upper recommended age range, even the most complex options are unlikely to be challenging enough for anyone over 12 or 13. The majority of LEGO Creator expert sets are made with adults in mind and have a listed age range of 18 and up.

Pieces

Pieces in LEGO creator sets range from under 100 in simple sets to almost 10,000 in the largest sets. Consider your skill level or the skill level of the person you’re buying for and how much time you or they might want to put in.

Realism

Some LEGO Creator sets are highly stylized, while others are quite realistic. In general, the more realistic the set, the more complex it is to make.

How much you can expect to spend on LEGO Creator set

Small, straightforward LEGO Creator sets cost $10-$20, while large offerings can cost as much as $200-$500.

LEGO Creator set FAQ

Who is LEGO Creator for?

A. LEGO Creator 3-in-1 sets are aimed at kids who want to follow instructions and build specific models from their sets, but with some leeway to get creative and try different builds since you can make three models from one set. LEGO Creator expert sets are for older teens and adults who want to build challenging LEGO sets with lots of detail.

How difficult is LEGO Creator expert?

A. LEGO Creator expert sets are some of the most difficult on the market. Though you can find one or two sets for ages 12 or 16 and up, the majority are for ages 18 and up. That’s not to say that LEGO-loving teenagers wouldn’t be able to complete these sets, but anyone under 18 without much LEGO experience would struggle. Sets vary in size and difficulty, but the largest can have close to 10,000 pieces and take weeks to build.

What’s the best LEGO Creator set to buy?

Top LEGO Creator set

LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Twin Rotor Helicopter

What you need to know: This kit lets you build a twin-rotor helicopter or two other vehicles and is suitable for ages 9 and up.

What you’ll love: The cockpit fits two mini-figures, it has spinnable rotors and the model measures 14 inches long.

What you should consider: Some complaints that the pieces aren’t numbered, making it too challenging.

Top LEGO Creator set for the money

LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Deep Sea Creatures

What you need to know: You can make a squid, shark, angler fish and crab with this set for ages 7 and up.

What you’ll love: It is affordably priced, has simple instructions and is great for kids who love animals or the ocean.

What you should consider: A handful of reports of missing pieces — LEGO will send replacements but it can lead to disappointment at the time.

Worth checking out

LEGO Creator Robo Explorer

What you need to know: This is a nice set for ages 7 to 12 with the option to build a classic robot, a robot dog or a robot bird.

What you’ll love: Includes a battery-powered light brick, it is great for kids just starting to build full LEGO kits and you can push the robot around on its tank tread wheels.

What you should consider: It is not actually robotic or motorized.

