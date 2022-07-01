Check the label to see if a golf shirt can go in the dryer. Some shirts are made with delicate materials and can shrink if placed in a dryer.

Which Adidas golf shirt is best?

Looking good on the golf course can help boost your confidence and game, but you want to ensure your clothes are comfortable too. A quality golf shirt will keep you comfortable all day and is standard attire since golf is usually played in warm, sunny weather.

Adidas offers several high-quality choices if you’re looking for a golf shirt to complete your outfit. For example, the Adidas Men’s Sport Collar Golf Polo is a top choice that golf lovers like for its quality, breathable material and textured pattern.

What to know before you buy an Adidas golf shirt

Size and fit

Most golf shirts come in a standard style that doesn’t constrict your movement or get in the way as you swing. However, some golf shirts are offered in a relaxed-fit style that some players find more comfortable. They’re also easier to tuck into pants — a common practice in golf. Regarding sizing, your golf shirt should match the same size as other shirts you wear.

Sleeved vs. sleeveless

Many players prefer a short-sleeve golf shirt, which allows them the most flexibility and mobility. However, long-sleeved shirts are suitable for playing on windy days or when the weather is unpredictable. If you wear a traditional short-sleeve shirt, make sure they go about halfway down your upper arm, as anything longer or shorter can feel awkward.

Also, while there are sleeved golf shirts for women, many prefer wearing sleeveless shirts. These shirts keep you cool all day long and provide increased mobility during swings. However, these shirts may leave shoulders susceptible to direct sunlight and harmful ultraviolet rays.

Placket

A golf shirt’s placket dictates how stylish it looks. Hidden plackets with two buttons offer a more traditional look, but if you want to go for something more modern, consider a visible placket with two or three buttons.

What to look for in a quality Adidas golf shirt

Ultraviolet protection factor

It’s best always to wear sunscreen when playing golf, but some Adidas golf shirts add an extra layer of protection from UVA and UVB rays. Many shirts have a 50 UPF rating, meaning that the fabric blocks out 98% of UVA and UVB rays. If you’re prone to sunburn, double up on the sunscreen and consider buying a shirt with a UPF rating.

Breathable fabrics

Staying dry and cool is essential while playing golf. Most Adidas golf shirts are made with thin, breathable fabrics that are effective at wicking away moisture and can help prevent heat exhaustion. However, some shirts are so lightweight that they’re see-through and don’t provide much protection from UVA and UVB rays. In any case, your shirt should keep you cool and allow you to swing without any interference.

Primegreen and Primeblue recycled materials

Primegreen is a high-performance fabric used exclusively by Adidas in manufacturing many of its products. It’s an eco-friendly, sustainable technology that contains 100% recycled polyester materials and no virgin plastics.

Primeblue is also a high-performance recycled material but instead uses at least 50% virgin plastics found on beaches and shorelines. Adidas often labels shirts made with Primeblue materials as containing Parley Ocean plastic.

How much you can expect to spend on an Adidas golf shirt

You can find a decent golf shirt for as low as $20, but if you want something made with higher-quality fabrics, expect to spend up to $70.

Adidas golf shirt FAQ

What’s the difference between a golf shirt and a polo shirt?

A. These terms are often used interchangeably, but the key difference is in the material. Polo shirts are usually made of cotton and are considered acceptable for indoor and outdoor wear. Golf shirts are designed to be worn outdoors and are typically made with breathable, moisture-wicking polyester.

Is the color of a golf shirt important?

A. Wearing an outfit consisting of pants and a matching shirt exudes professionalism and style on the course, but it’s ultimately a matter of preference. However, it’s best to wear lighter colors on sunny days as darker colors absorb the sun’s rays more easily.

What’s the best Adidas golf shirt to buy?

Top Adidas golf shirt

Adidas Men’s Sport Collar Golf Polo

What you need to know: This comfortable polo shirt is made with quality fabrics and is as functional as it is stylish.

What you’ll love: It’s made with high-quality yarn and contains 50% Parley Ocean plastic. It has a regular fit, a ribbed sports collar and an ottoman stripe texture on the front and upper back. The fabrics are breathable and offer plenty of stretch. It comes in black and light teal.

What you should consider: Some found the material too thin, and the teal color is somewhat see-through.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Adidas golf shirt for the money

Adidas Women’s Ultimate365 Primegreen Sleeveless Golf Polo

What you need to know: This shirt has a stylish allover graphic print and is made with high-performance recycled materials.

What you’ll love: This regular-fit shirt has a collared neckline, a three-button placket and a sleeveless design for maximum ventilation and mobility. It offers four-way stretch fabrication, UPF 50 and Adidas’ advanced Aeroready technology help wick away moisture.

What you should consider: It runs small and size selection is limited.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Adidas Men’s Drive Novelty Solid Golf Polo

What you need to know: This shirt is fashionable and breathable, making it a perfect top for hot days on the course.

What you’ll love: This shirt has a built-in UPF of 50 for skin protection from harmful ultraviolet rays. The contrasting color in the inner placket adds style and the Adidas logo on the left side of the chest gives it a premium look.

What you should consider: Some customers report that it runs large, and others found the collar uncomfortable.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

