Las Cruces boxer Austin Trout fought his way to a majority decision win over Florin Cardos at the Historische Stadthalle in Wuppertal, Germany on Friday.

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Austin Trout defeats Florin Cardos via majority decision 79-73, 76-76, 78-76 pic.twitter.com/9zhLZz9tIf — Jorge Hernández (@JorgeDeBurque) July 15, 2022

Trout walked away from the eight-round bout with a majority decision victory (79-73, 76-76, 78-76) against Cardos in the Legacy International Boxing Series.

Friday’s victory marked Trout’s fourth straight victory inside the ring. The win improves his professional boxing record to 35-5-1 as Trout looks to get back into the talks for a title fight down the line.