Jennifer Han goes the distance in title fight against Katie Taylor, loses unanimous decision

LEEDS, England (KTSM) — Jennifer Han went the distance against Katie Taylor, but came up on the short end of a unanimous decision in Saturday’s world title fight at the Headingley Rugby League Stadium in Leeds, England.

Taylor (19-0, 6 KOs), the undisputed lightweight champion of the world, successfully defending all four of her world lightweight titles against Han (18-4-1), in front of a crowd of 20,000 strong.

Han, 38, stepped up two weight classes after making four defenses of the IBF featherweight title between 2015 and 2018. It was her first fight since giving birth to her second son last February.

‘El Paso’s Sweetheart’ tested Taylor in the early rounds and proved to be disruptive. However, Taylor was awarded a knockdown in the eighth round and the defending champ cruised to a decisive win from there. Taylor showed quicker hands and got stronger in the later rounds following the knockdown, punching her way to scores of 100-89 on all three scorecards.

Katie Taylor drops Jennifer Han in Round 8 👊 pic.twitter.com/X4gT6fwl5n — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) September 4, 2021

Taylor, who is from Ireland but based in the United States, is currently ranked No. 1 in the ESPN women’s pound-for-pound rankings.

It is unclear what is next for Han, but going toe-to-toe with the sport’s superstar in Taylor’s own backyard was nothing short of an impressive.